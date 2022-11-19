Four Syrian Soldiers Killed in an Israeli attack, Defence Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in an Israeli attack on some posts in Syria's coastal and central regions.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli "air aggression," which came from the Mediterranean Sea side.

The attack also caused material damage.

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, where it sees Iran's presence as a strategic threat.

Damascus never publicly announced that the strikes targeted Iranian assets in the country.