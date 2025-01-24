Syria opens door for vehicle imports under one condition

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Syrian Ministry of Transport, under the caretaker government, announced that it will allow citizens to import all types of vehicles, with one condition.

According to the decision, part of a series of gradual measures taken by the government since the fall of Al- Assad regime on December 8, the importation process is subject to one condition: “The vehicle must be no more than 15 years old.”

Local markets have recently shifted from a state of scarcity to being flooded with new cars, accompanied by attractive offers and low prices, according to Tishreen newspaper.

The newspaper quoted an official stating that the Ministry of Transport has begun the technical inspection process for imported cars and will issue temporary test plates valid for three months, with renewals available, while also establishing new transport offices to manage test plates at land and sea crossings.

Notably, after the fall of Al-Assad, car prices in areas once under regime control dropped significantly as the borders between regions controlled by opposition factions in northwest Syria were opened. In these areas, car imports flowed smoothly through Turkish territory without customs fees. In contrast, Al-Assad regime had imposed high customs duties and luxury taxes on imported cars, causing prices to skyrocket.