Syria links Russian military presence to "national interests"

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra said that Syria is open to allowing Russia to maintain its military bases along the Mediterranean coast.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Abu Qasra acknowledged a shift in Moscow’s approach following the December 2024 fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, stating, “In politics, there are no permanent enemies.” He emphasized that any decision on Russian bases in Tartus and Hmeimim would depend on the strategic and economic benefits for Syria.

When asked whether transitional leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa had requested Al-Assad’s extradition during his talks with Russian officials, Abu Qasra declined to confirm, saying only that the matter “had been raised.” Moscow has not commented on whether Al-Assad’s fate was discussed, but Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed that negotiations over Russia’s military presence are ongoing.

Notably, Bashar Al-Assad left to Russia in December after rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus, bringing an end to more than five decades of Al-Assad family rule. Since then, the new interim government has been reassessing Syria’s alliances, including its military partnership with Moscow.