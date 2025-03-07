Syria is facing a hidden war, FM warns

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani described the recent violence in the coastal city of Latakia as part of a "hidden war" against Syria.

In multiple posts on X, Al-Shibani stated that Syria has faced "an overt and covert war from day one, aimed at breaking the will of the Syrian people and defeating them in security, politics, and governance."

He accused external forces of fueling chaos within the country while imposing political isolation abroad, asserting that these efforts were meant to destabilize Syria and obstruct its recovery.

Al-Shibani further claimed that since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the new Syrian leadership has taken measured steps to restore security, stability, and civil peace.

"The Syrian people have demonstrated exceptional awareness and national unity, standing behind their leadership and protecting national interests—especially in areas where foreign actors had placed their bets," he added.

His remarks came as the Syrian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that government forces had regained full control over the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous in western Syria.

As part of this operation, Syrian media reported that a group of remnants from the former regime surrendered to security forces after being surrounded on the outskirts of Jableh, a city near Latakia.