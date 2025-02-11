Sweden jails ISIS woman 12 years for Yazidi slavery

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a Swedish court sentenced a female ISIS member to 12 years in prison for enslaving Yazidis in Iraq.

The court convicted Linnéa Ishaq, 52, of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, stating that she treated the kidnapped Yazidis as slaves and subjected them to forced labor.

The court noted that while Ishaq deserved a 16-year sentence for her latest crimes, her previous conviction reduced it to 12 years.

Ishaq has been serving a six-year prison sentence since 2022 for recruiting her 12-year-old child to fight for ISIS.

The court found that she had joined ISIS with the intent to destroy a religious group, referring to the Yazidis, a religious minority in Iraq and Syria.

According to Sweden’s Security Service (Säpo), around 300 Swedish nationals or residents, a quarter of them women, joined ISIS—mostly between 2013 and 2014.

The Yazidi population, a Kurdish-speaking minority, is approximately 500,000 in Iraq.

It is considered one of the oldest ancient Eastern religions and its followers believe that their religion originated from the ancient Babylonian religion that appeared thousands of years ago in Mesopotamia, and it is one of the religions that graduated from natural worship to monotheism and has its own beliefs and rituals that differ from the Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam known as heavenly religions.