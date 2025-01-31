Sweden confirms killing of Salwan Momika, Quran desecrator

Shafaq News/ Swedish authorities have confirmed the killing of Salwan Momika, the Iraqi national who gained notoriety for staging Quran-burning protests in Sweden in 2023.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office stated that Momika was fatally shot in Stockholm on Wednesday. Stockholm police reported that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Goran Lundahl, a lawyer at the Stockholm District Court, noted that a verdict was expected Thursday in a trial where Momika faced charges of inciting racial hatred. However, the ruling has now been postponed.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that security agencies would take part in the investigation, acknowledging concerns that the killing may have foreign links.

Momika had been active on social media, regularly posting updates to his 230,000 followers about his ongoing legal battles and sharing anti-Islam sentiments. Earlier this month, his account solicited donations to fund legal assistance for seeking asylum in the United States.