Sudanese Army Suspends Talks with Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah, Mediation Efforts Hit a Setback

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Sudanese army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah announced suspending the army's participation in talks with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi city of Jeddah. This development deals a blow to mediation efforts to resolve the conflict that has plunged Sudan into chaos.

According to the spokesman, this step is a protest against the RSF's repeated ceasefire violations, particularly their occupation of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the capital city of Khartoum, which has hindered humanitarian efforts.

Abdullah stated that the army wants to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire terms before discussing further steps, though he did not provide specific details.

It is worth noting that seven ceasefire agreements have been declared, all of which have been violated.

In response to the army's statement, the Rapid Support Forces expressed their "unconditional support for the initiative of Saudi Arabia and the United States."

Other military officials confirmed that the army had sent a detailed message to the Saudi and American mediators, outlining what they described as RSF violations. They also confirmed that the army delegation is still at the talks headquarters in Jeddah.

The army decided two days after both sides agreed to extend the fragile ceasefire for over five days.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Washington and Riyadh called on both warring factions to cease violating the week-long truce rather than publishing another call to respect the agreements.

The joint statement highlighted ongoing airstrikes by the army and the RSF's occupation of citizens' homes and the theft of fuel, money, aid supplies, and vehicles belonging to a humanitarian convoy. Theft has reportedly become widespread in areas controlled by the army or the RSF.

One official stated that the army's decision resulted from the mediators' attempt to move to the next phase of negotiations without fully implementing the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire. This phase would involve a long-term truce and negotiations to settle the differences between the two sides.