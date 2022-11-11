Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-11T17:01:32+0000
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster

Shafaq News/ The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.

The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge's collapse. Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River to the other side.

Source: Reuters

related

"Cautious optimism" prevails after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Date: 2022-03-29 13:28:24
"Cautious optimism" prevails after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

G7 ‘will never recognize’ borders changed by force by Russia

Date: 2022-05-14 14:38:04
G7 ‘will never recognize’ borders changed by force by Russia

Biden is convinced Putin will invade Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-20 06:38:51
Biden is convinced Putin will invade Ukraine

Russian top military command killed in Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-04 09:42:37
Russian top military command killed in Ukraine

Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-12 13:54:55
Russia warns U.S. over arms shipments to Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Erdogan for Turkey's unconfirmed Black Sea warship ban

Date: 2022-02-26 14:57:26
Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Erdogan for Turkey's unconfirmed Black Sea warship ban

Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine

Date: 2022-04-24 15:39:35
Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine

United States: Russia’s armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine

Date: 2022-06-28 21:44:52
United States: Russia’s armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine