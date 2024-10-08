Strange codes on mobiles cause panic among Lebanese

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Ministry of Telecommunications issued a statement on Tuesday, reassuring cell phone users in Lebanon, regarding the appearance of codes on their screens next to the names of the “Touch” and “Alfa” networks.

“The codes 05 415 and 08 415 belong to well-known networks in Lebanon, while code 30 280 is associated with a private Cypriot network that cannot be reached,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry stressed that there is no risk to users' lines or cellular networks, stressing that “these codes do not mean any breach or threat to security.”

These codes sparked panic among the Lebanese, after witnessing two consecutive attacks in which a large number of wireless communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members were blown up on the 17th and 18th of September.

Israel has been conducting heavy strikes on Lebanon, targeting buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut that it says are used by Hezbollah as headquarters or weapons stores. Tens of civilian buildings were completely demolished or severely damaged in that area.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health estimates that more than 2,000 people have been killed and about 10,000 injured since the start of the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah on the 8th of September.