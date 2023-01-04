Soleimani’s Assassination: Iraqi Judicial delegation to visit Tehran next week

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Judicial delegation is expected to visit Tehran next week to hold talks with Iranian officials on the assassination of the commander of the Quds forces, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad by the United States.

Dr. Abbas Kadkhodayee, Chairman of the Committee on General Soleimani's Assassination Case, expects "greater cooperation" in this file by the Iraqi government chaired by Muhammad S. al-Sudani.

Iranian Fars News Agency quoted Kadkhodayee praising the Iraqi "cooperative" side in this issue, "Iraq helped us collect evidence, and we expect more, especially with the new government in Iraq."

The official Iranian excuses Iraq for confusion in following up on this case since Baghdad has "obligations and agreements with the United States."

He added, "We do not forget when a top judge in Baghdad has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump" for the killing of the deputy head of Iraq's PMF Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was killed along with Soleimani in the US airstrike.

"Targeting Soleimani will undoubtedly cause the international responsibility of the US government. This assassination shows that the American government does not even adhere to its domestic laws; because with this action, it has practically violated its internal laws in accepting the right to life of people".

“The assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in addition to violating the provisions of international agreements and customary law that the United States is committed to fulfilling, is also an example of violating the domestic law of crimes and criminal proceedings of this country.” He added.

Yesterday, Kadkhodayee revealed that criminal charges had been issued for some individuals in Iraq from "three to four" nationalities involved in this case.

Kadkhodaei denied mentioning any names for whom arrest warrants have been issued.