Shiite faction threatens to bomb Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Shafaq News / The American non-governmental organization SITE Intelligence Group said on Friday that an Iraqi Shiite faction threatened to target UAE’ Burj Khalifa with drones.

The SITE Intel Group said on Twitter: “Alleged group behind drone in Riyadh depicts strike on Burj Khalifa in Dubai.”

The Group stated that the pro-Iranian Iraqi “Alwiya Alwaad Alhaq”, which roughly translates as “The True Promise Brigades”, posted a propaganda poster shows an image of red ball of flames erupting 100 floors up the tower as a second drone zooms towards the target.

The threat comes from an Iraqi group suspected of launching the two drone attacks in Saudi capital Riyadh earlier this week.

This hitherto unknown group calling issued a statement claiming responsibility of Riyadh attack via messaging platform Telegram.

Wall Street Journal reported sources saying that the attack resulted in damage to a prominent royal complex in Riyadh.