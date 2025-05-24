Kurdistan to build landmark high-rise

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s Investment Board announced plans for a major development project in Erbil that will include a prominent high-rise tower.

In a statement, Mohammed Shukri, head of the Investment Board, confirmed that the project will be carried out under the investment program of the Kurdistan Regional Government. He also noted that the tower will be “a point of focus” once completed, describing it as a future landmark for the city. However, full details remain undisclosed, with further information expected to be released at a later stage.

Shukri dismissed reports linking the structure to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, emphasizing that the tower planned for Erbil is unrelated and will stand as a distinct and independent project.