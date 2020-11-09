Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Several Perks of being the US president

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-09T13:35:53+0000
Several Perks of being the US president

Shafaq news/ Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential race will not deprived Donald Trump of several presidential perks. 

According to Title 3 of the US code, a president earns a $400,000 salary and is still on government payroll after leaving office. The president is also granted a $50,000 annual expense account, $100,000 nontaxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment.

Retired presidents receive the perk for life and their children are protected until the age of 16. In 2017, the secret service's budget was $1.9 billion

While serving a term, a White House doctor is always on call and medical staff accompany the former president at all times.

If a president serves five or more years of federal service, they receive priority health benefits and use of veterans’ hospitals. If eligible and interested in partaking, 75% of presidential health care is covered by taxpayers and purchased through the Washington, DC, Obamacare exchange.

The president’s wife obtains an annual lifetime pension of $ 20,000.

related

Trump to Award the Medal of Honor to a brave Sergeant

Date: 2020-09-04 09:46:25
Trump to Award the Medal of Honor to a brave Sergeant

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Date: 2020-05-30 14:01:49
Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Covid-19: White house reveals Trump’s treatment protocol

Date: 2020-10-03 13:20:10
Covid-19: White house reveals Trump’s treatment protocol

Trump says Americans will have to learn Chinese if Biden wins

Date: 2020-08-12 06:07:32
Trump says Americans will have to learn Chinese if Biden wins

Trump: Soleimani was a butcher and monster, killed thousands of American soldiers in Iraq

Date: 2020-02-05 08:29:04
Trump: Soleimani was a butcher and monster, killed thousands of American soldiers in Iraq

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says

Date: 2020-03-15 08:09:56
Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says

Trump: We entered Syria for 30 days and stayed there for ten years

Date: 2019-10-22 10:26:41
Trump: We entered Syria for 30 days and stayed there for ten years

Trump: We closer to return our country to normal

Date: 2020-04-09 09:38:11
Trump: We closer to return our country to normal