Several Perks of being the US president

Shafaq news/ Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential race will not deprived Donald Trump of several presidential perks.

According to Title 3 of the US code, a president earns a $400,000 salary and is still on government payroll after leaving office. The president is also granted a $50,000 annual expense account, $100,000 nontaxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment.

Retired presidents receive the perk for life and their children are protected until the age of 16. In 2017, the secret service's budget was $1.9 billion

While serving a term, a White House doctor is always on call and medical staff accompany the former president at all times.

If a president serves five or more years of federal service, they receive priority health benefits and use of veterans’ hospitals. If eligible and interested in partaking, 75% of presidential health care is covered by taxpayers and purchased through the Washington, DC, Obamacare exchange.

The president’s wife obtains an annual lifetime pension of $ 20,000.