Senior IRGC commander said killed in Israeli strike in Damascus

Shafaq News/ A senior officer in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Syrian capital of Damascus, Iranian media reported on Monday.

According to the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency, Reza Mousawi was killed in a strike today in the Damascus suburb of Sitt Zaynab.

The report says Mousawi was "one of the oldest advisors of IRGC in Syria" and close to former IRGC Quds force commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020 upon arriving in Baghdad.