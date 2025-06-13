Security Council convenes as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session at Iran’s request, following Israeli airstrikes that struck multiple locations inside Iranian territory.

Earlier today, Iran’s state media reported that its permanent mission to the United Nations had submitted an urgent letter to the Council, calling for condemnation of the Israeli attacks and requesting an immediate session.

The strikes began at dawn, as Israel launched what it described as Rising Lion Operation, targeting a series of military and nuclear facilities across Iran. Sites hit included Natanz, Fordow, Tehran, Hamedan, and East Azerbaijan province. Iranian media confirmed the deaths of several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with nuclear scientists and civilians.

The large-scale assault also triggered a wave of international reactions, ranging from strong condemnation to calls for restraint and the revival of diplomatic engagement.

As regional tensions escalated, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face “severe punishment” in response. Shortly afterward, Iran’s official news agency confirmed the launch of Tehran’s counterstrike, which has been designated The Severe Punishment.

According to the IRGC, three waves of missiles—each comprising roughly 100 rockets—have so far been fired toward multiple Israeli military installations and airbases.