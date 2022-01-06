Scores killed in Kazakhstan's main city as protests escalate

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-06T12:26:15+0000

Shafaq News/ Security forces in the Central Asian state of Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. They moved in after protesters tried to take control of police stations in the city, a police spokeswoman said. Twelve members of the security forces have been killed and 353 injured in the unrest, sparked by a doubling in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Russia is sending in troops at the request of the Kazakh president. They will be deployed to help "stabilize" the country, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) along with Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. The CSTO confirmed Russian paratroopers were being dispatched as peacekeepers, with advance units already deployed. Protests began on Sunday when the government lifted its price cap on LPG, which many people use to fuel their cars, but the unrest has since spread to include political grievances.

related

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings, emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Date: 2022-01-05 15:29:17