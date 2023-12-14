Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Almaty province in Kazakhstan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kazakh Ministry for Emergency Situations reported a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Almaty province in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry’s Institute of Seismology recorded the earthquake at 17:44 local time on December 14, 2023. The epicenter was located 180 kilometers southeast of the city of Almaty.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

This event follows another magnitude 5.7 quake on December 7 in the Caspian Sea, where residents of Aktau felt tremors measuring 3-4 degrees.