Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh: state TV

Shafaq News/ The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi militia said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi state television reported.

The coalition also said it had detected the launch of a number of explosive-laden drones from Houthi territory.

One heading towards the nearby town of Jazan was intercepted and destroyed, according to the state news agency SPA. The coalition said it had destroyed another heading for the southern city of Khamis Mushait, state television reported.

the U.S. Department of State has revoked the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) of the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations as a response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as it said.

“Today, on February 16, 2021, the U.S. Department of State has revoked the Ansarallah designations which has resulted in Ansarallah no longer being blocked pursuant to the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 594, the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 597, or Executive Order 13224, as amended. U.S. persons do not require authorization from OFAC to engage in transactions or activities with Ansarallah, provided such activities do not involve blocked persons or otherwise prohibited activities.” The US Department of the Treasury said on its official website.

Earlier, secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “This decision is recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to warnings from the United Nations, humanitarian groups, and bipartisan members of Congress, among others, that the designations could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel.”

“The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant U.S. policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. By focusing on alleviating the humanitarian situation in Yemen, we hope the Yemeni parties can also focus on engaging in dialogue.” He added.

The United States also urged Yemen’s Houthis to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.

“The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations,” the State Department said in a statement. “The Houthis’ assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen.”