Saudi King Salman in good health after lung inflammation, Royal Court confirms

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Saudi Royal Court announced that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz is “in good health” and has successfully recovered from a lung illness.

The Royal Court, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), stated, “On Wednesday, King Salman underwent medical tests concerning lung inflammation.”

Saudi state media reported on Tuesday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed his father's health during a cabinet meeting.

According to Reuters, the Crown Prince “offered reassurances about the health of the king,” following a statement from the Royal Court indicating that the King would undergo medical examinations due to a lung inflammation.

The King's health is rarely discussed, but the Royal Court revealed in May that he was undergoing a treatment program that included antibiotics after being hospitalized for tests, announcing shortly afterward that he had recovered.

On September 24, King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting, according to official media. He had been hospitalized in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and stayed for about a week for additional tests and rest, as reported by the SPA at the time.

The King also entered the hospital in March 2022 for what state media described as “successful tests” and to replace a battery in his pacemaker, following gallbladder surgery in 2020.

In 2017, Riyadh denied growing reports and speculation that the King intended to abdicate in favor of his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

King Salman served as the Prince of Riyadh for decades and held the position of Minister of Defense. His son, the 38-year-old Crown Prince, is one of the youngest "actual" heads of state in the world and is the driving force behind the new agenda for the kingdom’s domestic and foreign policies.