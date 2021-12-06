Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince starts a Gulf regional tour

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has embarked on a tour of the Gulf Arab states.

Prince Mohammed will visit Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, Al Arabiya television reported. Oman will be the first stop of the tour on Monday.

The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, held in Riyadh in mid-December.

Qatar’s Amiri Diwan confirmed the Saudi royal will be arriving in Qatar on Wednesday, his first trip to the country since Riyadh and its allies imposed a blockade on Doha in mid-2017, which lasted until January this year.

The tour focuses on strengthening cooperation and coordination among the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in all fields such as security, defence, economy, trade, investment, energy and communications.