Saudi Arabia intercepts a rocket targeting Riyadh

Shafaq News/ The Saudi-led Coalition engaged in Yemen announced that Saudi Arabia's air defenses had intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, according to the official news agency, "SPA."

The Agency quoted the Coalition forces saying, "The Saudi air defense destroys a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh."

According to " SPA, "the Coalition began a large-scale operation against the Houthis in response to the threat, according to "SPA."

"To protect civilians, we will strike with a strong hand within the framework of international humanitarian law. Coalition operations align with international humanitarian law and its customary rules." The Coalition added.