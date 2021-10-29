Report

Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese Ambassador

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-29T19:39:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia asked the Lebanese Ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours and summoned its Ambassador to Lebanon for consultation.

According to the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, the kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.

This step comes after George Kordahi, now the Lebanese information minister said in comments to an online show affiliated with Qatar's Al Jazeera network that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and called the war "futile."

The interview, which Kordahi said was recorded on Aug. 5, has been widely circulated on social media since Tuesday.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the interview was recorded more than a month before his cabinet was formed and reflected a personal opinion that had nothing to do with the government. Lebanon, he added, was eager for the best relations with Arab states. 

