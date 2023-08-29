Russian train manufacturer unveils cutting-edge rail transport innovations

Shafaq News / The Tver Carriage Works, a Russian train manufacturer based in St. Petersburg, unveiled its latest achievements in the field of rail transport technology.

During the Railway Expo 2023 exhibition, the factory introduced the Ivolga 4.0 electric trains and the EMKA2 electric trains. They also showcased the TEM23 diesel locomotives, the EP2DM electric train, and modern trains designed for subway networks.

Of particular note for exhibition visitors were the modern electric trains Ivolga 4.0, which feature distinctive air conditioning systems. Each carriage is equipped with three doors instead of two to facilitate passenger entry and exit, while the compartments are fitted with amenities that ensure the highest standards of passenger comfort.

Representatives from the Tver Carriage Works highlighted that the new Ivolga 4.0 train, developed in collaboration with transportation experts in Moscow, serves as an excellent model for modern transportation methods that provide comfortable and secure passenger travel.