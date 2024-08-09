Russian Defense Ministry claims destruction of over 100 Ukrainian drones

Shafaq News/ The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that it had destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones and seven unmanned naval vessels.

The ministry stated, "During the night, when the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack using drones on targets within Russian territory, operational air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 75 drones."

"Additionally, in the Black Sea, seven unmanned boats headed toward the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed by naval weaponry."

In Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Friday that Russian air defenses intercepted and shot down 29 Ukrainian drones over the region, with no injuries reported.

Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram, "The Belgorod region was subjected to a large-scale attack by Ukrainian forces using drones. Russian air defense forces shot down 29 drones," according to the Russian news outlet Sputnik.

Gladkov added that, according to initial reports, the attack did not result in any injuries.