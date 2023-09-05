Russia's air defense systems intercept and destroy drones targeting Moscow

Shafaq News/ Russia's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed three drones in the early hours of Tuesday as they attempted to approach Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin confirmed there were "no casualties" based on initial information regarding the incident.

In a communication via the Telegram messaging app, Mayor Sobyanin reported, "Air defense forces destroyed drones that were attempting to attack Moscow."

Russia's Ministry of Defense provided further details, specifying that one of the intercepted drones was flying over the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow. A second drone was brought down northwest of the capital, above the Moscow region's Istrinsky district. The third drone met a similar fate in the Tver region, located northwest of Moscow.

The Ministry of Defense issued its statement on Telegram: "Air defense systems on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Kaluga region."

