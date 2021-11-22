Report

Russia’s Foreign Ministry: how three thousand Iraqis pose a threat to the existence of the European Union?

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-22
Shafaq News / The Russian Foreign Ministry considered, on Monday, that the situation at the borders of Poland and Belarus is an "example of a media war” for not publishing the statistics of migration flows to the European Union in a public and complete way.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "what we see now on the Polish-Belarus border is a model of the media war,” wondering, “how three thousand Iraqis pose a threat to the existence of the European Union."

Zakharova added, "At the same time, Italy allows the entry of a large number of immigrants from different countries within a few days. According to the figures of the Italian law enforcement agencies, this country allowed 60,000 immigrants in a year, so where is the difference?"

"In Italy, they infiltrate illegally, while in Belarus they enter regularly, Who then is a threat to whom, and why don't they talk about it? Because we ourselves don't talk about it enough."

