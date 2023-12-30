Russia intercepts and destroys 32 drones attempting a "terrorist attack"

Shafaq News/ The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting and destroying 32 drones in the border regions of Moscow, Bryansk, Kursk, and Oryol Regions.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack with the use of fixed-wing type UAVs against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented during the past night. Air defense assets on duty were destroyed in the air and intercepted thirty-two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over territories of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow Regions," the Ministry said.

AFP reported that one person died and four others were injured in a Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod, near the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry also mentioned the destruction of 13 missiles over the region.

Belgorod city is 80 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was heavily hit by Russian forces on Friday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.