Shafaq News- Moscow/ Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine exchanged large-scale drone attacks overnight, with Russian strikes on Ukraine's Odesa Oblast killing four people and injuring 69, while Moscow claimed to have intercepted 1,336 drones targeting the capital and other regions.

Cited by local media, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had repelled an attack involving nearly 600 drones targeting the capital, describing it as the largest drone assault on Moscow since the beginning of the year.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported an attack on a cargo ship in the Black Sea, alleging the vessel was carrying military supplies to the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff said Ukrainian forces had struck a military airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast and a facility in Oryol Oblast used to store, prepare, and launch drones.

In Astrakhan Oblast, drones targeted the Akhtubinsk airfield, home to Russia's 929th State Flight Test Center, one of the country's main facilities for testing military aircraft and weapons, the General Staff added.

Ukrainian drones also targeted oil facilities in the Russian city of Azov. Rostov regional Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the attack, noting that "four industrial facilities in Azov experienced fires."

Located on the left bank of the Don River, about 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) from the Sea of Azov, the city has been targeted in previous Ukrainian attacks.

In September, Ukrainian forces struck the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant, damaging optical and foundry production facilities, an assembly section, an electroplating workshop, and a facility used to manufacture printed circuit boards.

The latest strikes on the city came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian attacks had neutralized 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Zelenskyy linked the continued targeting of Russian oil facilities to Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the coming winter, which has caused power cuts and water outages across the country.