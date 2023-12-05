Russia, Iran sign pact against unilateral sanctions

Shafaq News/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have signed an agreement to counter, mitigate, and compensate for the negative aftermath of unilateral coercive measures.

The declaration entitled “The Declaration of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran on ways and means of countering, softening, and compensating negative consequences of unilateral coercion measures” was approved on the sidelines of the meeting attended by foreign ministers from the Caspian Sea littoral states, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.