Russia, Iran sign 20-year strategic partnership, rising Western concerns

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Bezhkian signed, on Friday, a comprehensive 20-year strategic partnership agreement, a move likely to raise concerns in the West.

A document published by the Kremlin highlighted that the agreement includes provisions for strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

One clause of the agreement states that they intend conducting military exercises to enhance their security and defense collaboration.

The signing coincided with Pezhkian's visit to Moscow. According to Interfax, the agreement stipulates that neither Russia nor Iran will allow their territories to be used for actions that threaten the other. Additionally, both countries agreed that, should either face aggression, the other would not assist the aggressor.

Pezshkian described the agreement as “opening an important new chapter in bilateral relations”, while Putin emphasized that Moscow and Tehran share common perspectives on many international issues.

“This agreement creates better conditions for cooperation in all fields," Putin said, highlighting the significance of economic and trade relations, which are primarily conducted in the two countries' currencies.

Putin also noted that Russia regularly updates Iran on the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and the two countries are closely consulting on developments in the Middle East and the South Caucasus.

Furthermore, Putin pointed to progress in efforts to construct a potential gas pipeline to Iran, despite some challenges, and reiterated Russia’s openness to continue nuclear projects with Iran, despite delays in building new reactors.

Pezshkian, stated that the agreement will offer significant opportunities and demonstrate that Moscow and Tehran no longer need to heed the opinions of "countries across the ocean."

He added that the agreements reached would serve as another incentive for creating a multipolar world.

The West accuses Iran of supplying Russia with missiles and drones for its war with Ukraine. However, both Moscow and Tehran insist that their strengthened ties are not aimed at any other country.

Both Iran and Russia have faced setbacks, particularly in December with the fall of their ally Bashar Al-Assad's regime in Syria.