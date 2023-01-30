Russain President and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The Kremlin said in a statement.

Both sides discussed the bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and energy sectors, as well as cooperation within the OPEC Plus group to provide the stability of the global oil market were discussed. The Kremlin explained.

The OPEC+ Ministers are due to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday