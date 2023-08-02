Renewed clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, Lebanon

Shafaq News / Fierce clashes erupted once again at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese official agency reported, "Renewed clashes occurred this evening between Fatah movement and militant Islamic groups, with gunfire and rocket shells being heard."

Earlier today, the camp witnessed a cautious calm as a ceasefire came into effect, ending four days of clashes that resulted in casualties and injuries.

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee announced after a meeting with representatives from all Palestinian factions at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut that an agreement was reached to halt the hostilities at Ain al-Hilweh.

However, clashes reignited yesterday evening, Tuesday, after a meeting between Palestinian and Lebanese officials at Dar al-Fatwa in the city of Saida.

Since last Saturday, the clashes have led to the death of 10 people and left over 60 others injured.