Cautious Calm in Ain al-Hilweh Camp, Lebanon, Following Days of Violent Clashes

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in southern Lebanon experienced a cautious calm on Tuesday, as a "humanitarian truce" was observed after three days of intense clashes.

The recent round of fighting, triggered by the killing of an Islamic militant in a revenge operation on Saturday night, resulted in the deaths of eight members from various factions, identified as "Islamic activists" or former members of "Jund al-Sham." Additionally, about 40 individuals were injured, along with four Lebanese army personnel.

The clashes have inflicted severe damage on the Al-Twaree and Al-Tamir neighborhoods within the camp, leading to more than 2,000 people fleeing, according to Dorothee Klaus, head of UNRWA.

Efforts to stabilize the ceasefire, including a meeting held by the deputy of Saida, Osama Saad, with Palestinian factions in the camp on Monday, and a call for a ceasefire by the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, have not yet fully materialized.

The Islamic factions have declared their commitment to a humanitarian truce. At the same time, the Fatah movement has linked its adherence to the ceasefire to the handing over of those responsible for the killing of Brig. Gen. Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi.

About 400,000 Palestinian refugees live in 12 camps in Lebanon. The camps mainly lie outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services.