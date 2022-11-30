Ramzan Kadyrov calls the Pope a victim of propaganda

Shafaq News/ The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Pope Francis “a victim of propaganda and perseverance of foreign media.”

Ramzan commented on the Pope’s statement when he described two of Russia’s ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the “cruelest” troops fighting in Ukraine.

Kadyrov responded that “Islam guides every Chechen.”

“We do not start a fight without offering peace, as our Prophet Muhammad did.”

“We call on the enemy to surrender and our citizens to stand up for defense. Is this cruelty?” – wrote the head of Chechnya.

The head of Chechnya pointed out that in the ranks of the Chechen fighters, “there is not a single alcoholic or drug addict; everyone is deeply religious.” “And each fighter knows that in war, we should not forget honor, dignity, and respect even for the enemy.”

“The head of the Vatican became a victim of propaganda and the persistence of foreign media,” Kadyrov summed up.

Chechens are an ethnic group originating from Chechnya in southern Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Kremlin leader of the region, has largely been supportive of the war in Ukraine and has even reportedly sent his sons to fight there.