Qatar unveils the state's new emblem

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani unveiled the new national emblem of the State of Qatar at the National Museum of Qatar today, Thursday.

The new emblem features the historical Qatari symbols - the founder's sword, palm trees, sea and the traditional boat - all in the maroon colour placed against a white backdrop.

The Director of the Government Communications Office, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, affirmed that clarity in the message and visual identity are key to effective communication. He stated that "One of our primary objectives is to organise communication operations for various government agencies, but this cannot be accomplished without a truly effective communication system."

The Government Communications Office published - via its Twitter account - a video explaining the journey of the national emblem of the State of Qatar from 1966 to the present one unveiled today. It stated that "Our past contributes greatly to shaping our present. The journey of the national emblem of the State of Qatar is a testimony to the preservation of our heritage, and an extended journey towards development and the future."