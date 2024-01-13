Protests in New York Rally for Palestine and Yemen

Shafaq News/ Protesters in New York voiced their support for both Palestine and Yemen through synchronized demonstrations that disrupted traffic flow on First Avenue, a prominent location near the United Nations headquarters. After the brief closure, the demonstrators proceeded northward, emphasizing their collective stance on the ongoing crises in the Middle East.

As the Israeli-Gaza conflict extended into its 100th day, Washington and London executed military strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. The coordinated actions come amid rising regional tensions, with fears of broader implications for the already volatile situation.

In the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health reported an alarming toll from the sustained Israeli bombing, revealing a total of 23,708 fatalities and 60,005 injuries since October 7 of the previous year.