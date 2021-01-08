Pro-Trump “rioters” who stormed the Capitol

Shafaq News/ Many of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed and trashed the Capitol on Wednesday did so without covering their faces, posing for pictures and even telling journalists their names—and now more are being publicly identified at the same time law enforcement is actively looking for them.

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he was photographed sitting with his feet up on a desk in her office at the U.S. Capitol — an image that quickly became emblematic of the chaotic storming of the complex by a pro-Trump mob.

Barnett, of Gravette, Arkansas, who is 60 and goes by the nickname “Bigo,” identified himself as the intruder in Pelosi’s office to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg

Barnett is a Trump supporter and gun rights advocate who has repeatedly shared false claims via social media that the election was stolen, according to a review of two Facebook accounts tied to Barnett. In one post, Barnett falsely asserted that there were “mountains of evidence” of voter fraud.

Jake Angeli

The shirtless man who painted his face and donned horns and fur during the takeover was quickly identified by social media users, and then multiple news outlets, as Jake Angeli, 32.

Angeli is a pro-Trump adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, and is sometimes called the "QAnon Shaman".

He is a regular at protests and rallies in the Valley. He's posted as a person of interest by Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. following Wednesday's breach.

Angeli has called himself a "multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" and claims he can "see into these other higher dimensions that these entities - these pedophiles, these rapists, these really high up people ... that they can almost hide in the shadows in."

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, a small unincorporated area about 40 miles south of Tampa.

The beaming blond man depicted in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the storming of the US Capitol.

Johnson has a long list of run-ins with the law, public records show, including numerous marijuana arrests and one felony possession of cocaine arrest from 2005.

Johnson was captured in a blue Trump hat and an American flag scarf smiling and waving at Getty Images photographer.

Ashley Babbitt

Ashley Babbitt, 35, was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Her social media activity indicates she embraced right-wing conspiracy theories including QAnon.

Babbitt was shot dead on Wednesday as she and other protesters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the formal confirmation of Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.

She was shot by a plain-clothed police officer after breaching the building and attempting to enter the House chamber, said Washington Police Chief Robert Contee.

The shooting is being investigated by the force's internal affairs unit, which is responsible for investigating deaths involving officers.