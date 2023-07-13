President Biden Affirms U.S. Support for Ukraine and NATO During Visit to Finland

Shafaq News/ During his visit to Finland, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the United States' commitment to NATO and its allies.

Speaking alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Biden expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already "lost the war" in Ukraine, citing Moscow's resource shortages and economic troubles.

During a news conference, Biden stated unequivocally, "Putin's already lost the war. There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine." He further asserted that Ukraine would eventually join NATO, highlighting that no country could join the alliance while engaged in a war.

Biden expressed his dedication to protecting every inch of NATO territory, including Finland, emphasizing that the commitments made by the United States were unwavering.

Biden also addressed the detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, promising to pursue a prisoner exchange. He stated that the process was underway and underscored his seriousness.

Before he visited Finland, Biden attended a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. From there, he traveled to Helsinki and engaged in a mini-summit with the leaders of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland.

The discussions primarily focused on strengthening cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States in various domains, including security, climate policy, and technology. Biden's meetings also encompassed Sweden's prospective entry into NATO following Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's withdrawal of objections to its application.

Finland's official NATO membership, which began in April, represented a departure from its long-standing military non-alignment policy.

The country's inclusion nearly doubled the border length shared by NATO and Russia, spanning approximately 1,340 kilometers (833 miles).

Biden commended Finland as an "incredible asset" to NATO, asserting that the alliance had never been stronger. He highlighted the shared democratic values that bind NATO members together.

Niinisto echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Finland's NATO membership heralded a new era in the nation's security. He commended Biden for fostering unity at the Vilnius summit, prioritizing support for Ukraine.

Additionally, Biden called for close cooperation among the Nordic countries to combat the climate crisis. He regarded climate change as the foremost existential threat facing humanity and stressed the urgency of collective action. Biden acknowledged the Nordic countries' historical leadership in this area and underscored the crucial role played by the United States in addressing climate and biodiversity issues. Leaders from Denmark and Iceland lauded Biden's commitment to the fight against climate change and expressed their enthusiasm for collaborative efforts with the U.S. in addressing this global challenge.