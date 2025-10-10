Powerful earthquake strikes southern Philippines

Shafaq News – Manila

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Friday, prompting tsunami warnings and mass evacuations in coastal communities across the Mindanao region.

Authorities in both the Philippines and neighboring Indonesia issued tsunami alerts, warning of waves more than one meter (3.3 feet) above normal tide levels. Residents in low-lying areas in central and southern provinces were urged to move to higher ground as a precaution.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), multiple aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.9, shook parts of Mindanao in the hours following the initial quake.

At least one person was confirmed dead, while disaster offices in affected provinces said they were still assessing the extent of damage.

Power outages and school suspensions were reported in several areas, and initial reports from Manay town indicated damage to homes, buildings, and bridges.

“Some buildings were reported to have been damaged,” said Edwin Jubahib, governor of Davao Oriental province, in an interview with local broadcaster DZMM.

Phivolcs director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol described the situation as part of the country’s recurring exposure to natural hazards. “Filipinos are now experiencing disaster fatigue from typhoons, volcanic minor eruptions, and earthquakes,” he said at a press briefing, urging preparedness rather than panic.

The Philippines, located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences hundreds of earthquakes annually. Friday’s tremor was among the strongest in recent years and came just over a week after a 6.9-magnitude quake struck the central province of Cebu, killing 74 people and injuring hundreds. That earlier disaster displaced about 80,000 people.

Dr. Bacolcol reminded the public to “accept our reality” of living in a disaster-prone country and emphasized the need for sustained readiness.