Pope told Herzog last month Israel cannot "respond to terror with terror", WP says

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis held a tense phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog last month in which he appeared to categorize Israel's attack against in Gaza as "terrorism", the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official familiar with the call.

It is "forbidden to respond to terror with terror," Francis told Herzog, who protested this classification, according to the report.

The source added that Israeli side felt the call went so bad and decided against making it public. The Vatican confirmed that the call took place but did not elaborate on its content. Herzog's office refuses to comment.

Last week, the pope said in public remarks, "We have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism." Jewish groups demanded Francis to clarify those remarks and whether he was saying Israel was engaged in terrorism.