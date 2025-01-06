Pope Francis appoints Sister Brambilla as first woman prefect in Vatican history

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla, a 59-year-old Italian nun, as prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, making her the first woman to lead one of the Vatican’s major offices.

Sister Brambilla will oversee the Vatican’s relationship with religious orders, including well-established groups like the Jesuits and Franciscans, as well as newer communities.

Her historic appointment comes after Pope Francis reformed the Holy See’s founding constitution, enabling laypeople, including women, to head dicasteries and hold the title of prefect.

While Sister Brambilla’s promotion is a significant step for women in the Catholic Church, the pontiff has maintained the church’s stance against ordaining women as priests or deacons.

To navigate this limitation, Pope Francis named Salesian Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime as co-leader or “pro-prefect” of the dicastery, a role that accommodates the sacramental duties reserved for male clergy.

Sister Brambilla succeeds Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, 77, in the role.

A member of the Consolata Missionaries, she previously served as superior of her order from 2011 to 2023 before being appointed secretary of the religious orders department.

Her background includes work as a nurse, missionary service in Mozambique, and leadership within her religious order, making her a dynamic figure within the Catholic Church.

During Pope Francis’ papacy, the proportion of women in Vatican leadership positions has increased from 19.3% in 2013 to 23.4% today, according to Vatican News.

In the Roman Curia, women now comprise 26% of positions.