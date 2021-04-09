Pompeo is hired as a contributor for Fox News

Shafaq News/ Fox News has hired former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor, the Network announced Thursday.

“Pompeo will offer analysis on Fox News and Fox Business both during the day and during prime-time hours,” Fox News Media said in a release. He’ll make his debut as a contributor Friday on "Fox & Friends," the network’s signature morning show.

Pompeo, who served as former President Donald Trump’s secretary of State from 2018 until Trump left office earlier this year, said in the Fox News release “I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,”