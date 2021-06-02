Plume of smoke rises near oil refinery in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that a huge plume of black smoke rose over southern Tehran, and officials are investigating.

The Head of Tehran Emergency Department, Peyman Saberian said the fire has been caused in the Tehran oil refinery by ignition of the liquid gas lines.

Saberian pointed out that there were no reports of "injuries as a result of the accident," noting that” firefighters are working to extinguish the fire."

The Iranian official confirmed that there is no "risk of environmental pollution that threatens the lives of the residents of the capital".