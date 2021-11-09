Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Pfizer antiviral pill could be available early in 2022 if approved, official says

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-09T16:53:53+0000
Pfizer antiviral pill could be available early in 2022 if approved, official says

Shafaq News/ An antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 should - subject to regulatory approval - be available early next year, the UK boss of Pfizer has told Sky News.

The US drugs giant announced last week that the pill had been shown to cut the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus by 89%, and Britain has already ordered 250,000 courses of the treatment.

Ben Osborn, country manager for Pfizer UK, told Sky's Ian King Live that following the interim trial results, the company was "working at real pace with regulators around the world and particularly in the UK here with the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency].”

"We expect to be filing in the near future - in the coming weeks - and then I would hope, subject to their approval, we may see this medicine being available very early in 2022," he said.

related

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister died of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-20 13:30:07
The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister died of Covid-19

Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-30 19:23:28
Swiss nursing home resident reportedly dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Covid-19 second wave is predicted

Date: 2020-07-30 08:29:45
Covid-19 second wave is predicted

Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

Date: 2020-08-17 12:01:47
Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases for Oct 31 vs 71 day ago

Date: 2021-11-01 05:45:42
China reports 92 new coronavirus cases for Oct 31 vs 71 day ago

India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

Date: 2021-04-30 08:00:19
India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

COVID-19: Global caseload goes past 169.6 million

Date: 2021-05-28 06:14:27
COVID-19: Global caseload goes past 169.6 million

COVID-19: more than1 million fatalities around the world

Date: 2020-10-16 17:04:27
COVID-19: more than1 million fatalities around the world