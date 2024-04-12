Pentagon criticizes lack of Israeli notification on Damascus strike against Iran

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed concern over Israel's failure to notify the United States about its plans to strike Damascus, according to a report by the Washington Post on Friday.

The strike, which targeted the Iranian embassy in Syria, resulted in the killing of Iranian military officers, including Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a leader in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with his deputy and 11 others. It raised concerns in the Pentagon as officials feared potential repercussions against American troops and interests in the region.

Unnamed sources cited in the report stated that advanced knowledge of the attack would have allowed the U.S. to bolster security measures for its troops and assets, including naval and aerial defenses.

Iran vowed to retaliate against the attack but did not disclose details regarding its response strategy, leaving uncertainty about the extent of its planned actions.

On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei renewed his threat to punish Israel for attacking the Iranian consulate compound in Syria.

Speaking at the Eid al-Fitr occasion, the Iranian top leader said, "The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it will be punished."

He stated, "Consulates and embassies are considered sovereign territories of the countries they represent, so when they attacked the consulate, it was tantamount to attacking our own sovereign land."

However, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on Thursday, urging Americans in Israel to remain within major cities, where defense systems like the Iron Dome provide greater protection against incoming attacks.

Notably, Israel has not declared responsibility for the Syria attack. However, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that Israel in a war on multiple fronts "both offensively and defensively."

"We operate everywhere, every day, to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who acts against us – all over the Middle East – that the price for action against Israel will be a heavy one." He said.