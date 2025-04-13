Patients flee as Israel strikes Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, resulting in damage to the facility and prompting the evacuation of patients and staff, according to hospital officials and local authorities.

The hospital, located in the al-Zeitoun district, sustained damage to its emergency and reception departments. Video footage circulating online appeared to show patients, including those in critical condition, being moved outside during the evacuation.

Israel's military stated that the hospital was used as a “Hamas command center,” an assertion denied by hospital administrators.

Al-Ahli Hospital, affiliated with the Anglican Church, has remained operational throughout the conflict, providing care to civilians and displaced individuals. The facility was previously struck in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties.

Gaza's Health Ministry reports that over 50,900 people have been killed in Israeli military operations since the war began, with more than 116,100 individuals injured.