Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Part of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-31T18:03:04+0000
Part of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears

Shafaq News/ Part of the Beirut port grain silos collapsed on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the sky, Lebanese media reported, nearly two years after a massive blast killed more than 215 people and severely damaged the port.

A fire has burned at the northern part of the silos for about three weeks, giving off an orange glow visible at night from nearby neighbourhoods, and Lebanese officials warned last week that part of the silos could collapse.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The collapse comes four days before the two-year anniversary of the explosion on Aug. 4, 2020.

The blast, fuelled by a large chemical store that had been kept at the port for nearly seven years, wounded thousands and gutted the eastern part of the city, leaving tens of thousands of people in the area homeless.

Residents have said the weeks-long fire at the port had re-ignited trauma of the explosion, for which no one has yet been held accountable.

Officials have said the fire burning at the silos was difficult to extinguish and had occurred naturally as a result of left-over wheat fermenting and igniting.

related

Beirut Blast: 154 deaths and 5000+ injuries

Date: 2020-08-07 11:21:36
Beirut Blast: 154 deaths and 5000+ injuries

A big explosion in Beirut

Date: 2020-08-04 15:42:38
A big explosion in Beirut

Beirut: police uses tear gas as protesters regroup

Date: 2020-08-10 05:57:20
Beirut: police uses tear gas as protesters regroup

An Iraqi journalist is injured in Beirut explosion

Date: 2020-08-04 16:23:58
An Iraqi journalist is injured in Beirut explosion

Beirut Blast: more than 200 dead

Date: 2020-08-10 14:06:41
Beirut Blast: more than 200 dead

Beirut explosion: Dozens are killed and injured

Date: 2020-08-04 17:14:02
Beirut explosion: Dozens are killed and injured

Dozens of wounded in demonstrations in Beirut

Date: 2020-08-11 21:05:10
Dozens of wounded in demonstrations in Beirut

At least 10 deaths in Beirut huge explosion

Date: 2020-08-04 17:44:55
At least 10 deaths in Beirut huge explosion