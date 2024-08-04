Paris Olympics ceremony sparks probe Over death threats amid controversy

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the French Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation following death threats reported by the Paris Olympics opening ceremony organizers.

Alexandre Pillar, deputy director of Obibini, Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the opening ceremony, and Thierry Ripoll, executive director of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) ceremonies, have filed a complaint over receiving death threats, according to the Prosecution and confirmed by Le Parisien.

The investigation follows complaints about the July 26 Seine River ceremony, which faced global criticism from religious and conservative figures.

An electronic harassment campaign and a complaint from Thomas Jolly prompted the National Center for Combating Digital Hate to launch an investigation now handled by the Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.

The ceremony’s artistic director complained that “he faced threats and insults on social media targeting his sexual orientation and mistaken Israeli origins,” according to the Prosecution.

On Tuesday, the Paris Public Prosecution Office began an investigation following a lawsuit by French DJ Barbara Butch, who alleged “online harassment, severe insults, and death threats related to her performance with Drag Queens group at the Olympic Games' opening ceremony."

This artist, feminist, and lesbian activist staged a controversial performance titled “Celebration” at the ceremony. The act featured a group, including Drag Queens like Nikki Doll and Paloma, around a table in a scene some criticized as a mockery of “The Last Supper.”

The artistic director of the opening ceremony rejected claims that the show was inspired by The Last Supper, clarifying that it was intended as "a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus."

“I received numerous hate messages calling for my burning in hell, and violent threats in various languages,” Butch told France Inter on Sunday morning.

The opening ceremony faced criticism from global political and religious leaders.

"The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions," the Vatican said.

Former US President and Republican candidate for the November elections, Donald Trump, said, “I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace.”

Furthermore, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the ceremony as "disrespectful to the Christian world."

French bishops condemned the "exaggeration and provocation" in parts of the ceremony, noting it "unfortunately included scenes mocking Christianity."