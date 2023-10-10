Palestinians welcome Kurdish President's stance: Arab leader should follow Barzani's example

Shafaq News/ Palestinian circles have warmly welcomed the recent statement by Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, affirming the right to establish a Palestinian state.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the Palestinian political analyst Wissam Zaghbar praised Barzani's stance, describing it as "honorable and courageous," expressing deep appreciation on behalf of the Palestinian people.

Zaghbar called on Arab leaders to "follow Barzani's example," urging them to support the Palestinians and provide unwavering assistance until "victory over the Zionist enemy is achieved."

He appealed to Arab nations to convene an urgent Arab League meeting to "halt the ongoing Zionist aggression in its fourth consecutive day and extend comprehensive support to the Palestinian people in their struggle."

Earlier today, President Barzani, addressing the MERI Conference in Erbil, expressed grave concern about the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza. He emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict between Palestine and Israel. "The problem of Palestine and Israel will not be solved through war," Barzani asserted, highlighting the futility of violence in addressing the complex regional issues. He passionately advocated for the Palestinians' right to have their own state and live in peace, emphasizing the necessity of a diplomatic solution that upholds their fundamental rights.

Additionally, Barzani voiced his distress over the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip due to the blockade. He characterized it as a catastrophe and expressed hope for a swift resolution. Urgency underscored his appeal, emphasizing the critical need to address the siege promptly to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.