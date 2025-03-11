Palestinian strikes Israeli base with stolen car

Shafaq News/ A Palestinian worker from Jenin drove a stolen vehicle into a military base in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, injuring an Israeli soldier, Israeli media reported.

The news site Walla said the suspect, who was working illegally in Tel Aviv, took a car and drove it through a checkpoint at the entrance of the Tzrifin military base, striking a soldier before being arrested in Ramle.

Walla quoted an Israeli army spokesperson as saying that the injured soldier sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.